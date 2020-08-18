Michelle explains Trump isn’t right for this moment, Biden is

Michelle Obama is proud of her nation a second time with Joe Biden running for office. She said last night on her pre-recorded statement, “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong President for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us…It is what it is.”

But, on the other hand, she has this other guy for us who can meet the moment. He’s a weak, old man who is clearly in some stage of dementia. He sometimes knows where he is and mostly hides out in his basement. Biden can’t get through a speech for more than seconds in most cases, even with the teleprompters, ear mics, and cue cards.

Why does he meet the moment? He meets it because he’s malleable and makes a good puppet. They need him to meet the goal that was stated last night and which you can hear on this link.

It is what it is.

