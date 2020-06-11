President Trump threatens to send troops after ISIS-like seizure of land in Seattle

President Donald Trump posted three tweets last night about the seizing of a 6-8 block area in Capitol Hill in Seattle by Antifa and some Black Lives Matter communists. Democrats are tearing into him on Twitter for complaining about the radical Democrats leading the city and state who won’t address this serious problem.

Neither the Governor nor the Mayor will act as the terrorists plan to take over more areas and threaten to make chemical weapons.

ACT OR I WILL

Trump tweeted, Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!

And again, he tweeted, LAW & ORDER!

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!, Trump wrote.

He’s right, it’s not a game.

President Donald Trump may be forced to send in the military. This is a bona fide case for the Insurrection Act of 1807, which allows the president to deploy the military and the National Guard to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion. President George H.W. Bush last used the act in the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

THE BLUE CITY LEADERSHIP

About 500 Americans live in this area the terrorists have seized, calling it their ‘cop free’ country. They also call it the ‘autonomous zone,’ among other things. They run it like Soviet thugs and issued insane demands.

Blue city leaders support the radicals, who have acted as their Brown Shirts to bring down President Trump’s poll numbers. The media also writes favorably about them and blames the police for their misbehavior.

But imagine for a moment if right-wing extremists took over a police station and several blocks in, say, New York City. And then they appointed warlords to run the ‘new country.’ The media would be ranting non-stop. Extremist Democrats do it, and it’s barely noticed.

Washington Governor Inslee is radical left, obsessed with climate change, and little else. Yesterday, he told reporters he hadn’t heard about the takeover.

Armed lunatics took over an area in his largest city, threatening the use of chemical weapons as they shake down storekeepers. And he claims he hasn’t heard a thing???

Gov. Inslee on so-called “autonomous zone” on Capitol Hill: “That’s news to me”. pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

THE SEIZURE CONTINUES

A good summary:

Watch this news segment to better understand what is happening in the Seattle neighborhood occupied by far-left extremists. @GovInslee said he wasn’t aware this was even happening. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/zWufjJU5kA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2020

The terrorists plan to seize more land and they steal everything in sight.

Rioters are grabbing whatever fencing they can find around downtown Portland to build their own autonomous zone. #antifa pic.twitter.com/K3Pc9bvqGS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2020

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas said the ‘autonomous zone,’ as the Antifa like to call it, is basically a block party in the evening.

The “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” basically turns into a block party in the evening. pic.twitter.com/iD8y8a8QuH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020