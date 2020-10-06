Michelle Obama says BLM protests are overwhelmingly peaceful – seriously

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden in a 24-minute video that casts the election in existential terms. She says it’s a matter of life or death.

“Think about what would possibly compel you to accept this level of chaos, violence, and confusion under this president and be willing to watch our country continue to spiral out of control,” she said in all dishonesty.

All of the protests/rioting by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, all of them, is from the left, and they are violent meant to hurt the President, and, of course, she knows that.

Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs have caused 1.2 billion dollars in damages in cities across America since May. In Minneapolis alone, Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings. The AP reports 14,300 arrests. The NY Post reports more than 700 police were injured. WaPo says 24 people have died.

A dishonest university report they call a study said about 94% of the protests have been peaceful. All of these marches have people screaming, cursing, throwing bottles at officers.

It’s very frustrating listening to this woman lie, and claim the Black Lives Matter riots are mostly peaceful. It’s simply propaganda.

.@MichelleObama supported her husband dropping bombs on the Middle East that killed 1,000’s. So not shocked that she sees the violent protests as “mostly peaceful” https://t.co/0AQjZnf677 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) October 6, 2020

In the full video, she attacks the President, lauds crazy Joe, and race baits to make sure she keeps the Black vote.

“Because we can longer pretend that we don’t know exactly who and what this president stands for,” Obama says in the video, which was posted by the Biden campaign Tuesday morning.

“Search your hearts and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it,” she pleads.

In the video, Obama praises Biden while lambasting President Trump, citing his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and so-called attempts at stoking racial division.

Then she starts race-baiting herself.

“You’ve worked hard all your life and for too long you’ve watched the rich get richer,” Obama says. “You’ve lost your farms and your livelihoods to corporate greed, you’ve seen your beloved towns shattered by joblessness. You’ve watched families destroyed by drug addiction and mental health challenges.

Anti-White Michelle

She continued, “All of this, long before this virus hit and it is frustrating to hear some folks say you’ve been the beneficiary of privilege – that the color of your skin gives you a head start. That is the reality for far too many hard-working decent Americans.

“But right now, the president and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them,” Obama continues. “They’re stoking fears about black and brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs. Whipping up violence and intimidation and they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful moment for racial solidarity.”

No one says minorities will destroy the suburbs, but we know communists like her will. Biden has the plan to destroy the suburbs in his Sanders-Biden manifesto. It has nothing to do with race, it has to do with a terrible plan to destroy the suburbs. I live in a suburb and many of the people are people of color who have good jobs and are good citizens. They will be hurt by the plan.

Obama then pivoted to discussing the difficulties faced by people of color in the country, citing her experience as a Black woman.

“Living with the knowledge of how hard we try, how much good we do in the world, there will be far too many who will never see our humanity,” Obama said. “Who will project on us their own fears of retribution for centuries of injustice and thus only see us as a threat to be restrained.

Weaponizing Race

Obama and his wife and the Democrats he leads have weaponized race.

“And we know what happens next: A racial slur from a passing car, a job promotion that never comes, a routine traffic stop gone wrong, maybe a knee to the neck. Racism, fear, division. These are powerful weapons and they can destroy this nation if we don’t deal with them head-on.”

In her pitch for Biden, Obama also said that the Democratic nominee would “appoint Supreme Court Justices who follow in the steps of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, judges who understand that justice and equality aren’t theoretical ideas but concrete matters that affect our health care, our livelihoods and our bodies.”

She wants judges who don’t follow the Constitution but use it to take the latest Democrat cause and create a law to match from the bench.

