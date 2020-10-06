Report that House investigators join the Senate to probe Biden influence peddling

Independent reporter Paul Sperry reported that House investigators have now joined the Senate in requesting the FBI open a criminal investigation into possible foreign influence-peddling and embezzlement involving Joe Biden and his younger brother and son based on suspicious financial activities flagged by US Treasury.

Not like we did not know. pic.twitter.com/yMzeLhSvuw — Pete James Peterson (@PJPNIG) October 6, 2020

“We’ve long known some of this, but the sheer scope of the influence peddling and sums involved are stunning.” @RobertKnight17 #WashTimesOpEdhttps://t.co/LaDxrcm8An — WashTimesOpinion (@WashTimesOpEd) September 29, 2020

THE SENATE REPORT

A Senate report was released in September outlining Biden’s family corruption.

A section on China details a web of lucrative ties between Hunter Biden’s firms and companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. It also documents many trips he took to China with Secret Service protection and to dozens of other countries.

The deals involve millions of dollars and at least one contract involving China’s acquisition of an American firm that makes sensitive military technology.

Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to ‘Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.’”

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, and Charles Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee authored the report.

BIDEN’S OTHER SERIOUS ISSUES

