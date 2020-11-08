Michelle says 70 million Americans supported hate, divisiveness, lies

M. Dowling
Michelle Obama, who has gone full bore into the Orwellian world of lies and projection said, “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division…”

All the lies, hate, chaos, and divisiveness came from the left, but we are in Ingsoc now.

This is how she unites us?

She also said, “We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

She doesn’t really want to unite us, she hates us and wants traditional Americans to cave to socialism.

