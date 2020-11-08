‘President Joe’ says it’s “time” for [ugly, racist, supremacist chumps] “to heal”

Biden recently and in the past, called Trump supporters “Chumps, Ugly Folks, Racists, White Supremacists, Triablists and Virulent People, The Dregs of Society, Xenophobes, and Islamaphobes. But now, we are supposed to forget all that.

During the President Joe celebrations this evening, he said, “I pledge to be an American who seeks not to divide, but to unify.”

I seem to remember Donald Trump saying that four years ago and I remember how he was treated.

HE THINKS HE HAS A MANDATE

“The people of this nation have spoken. They delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victor. A victory for we the people,” Biden said. “The most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of this nation.”

How can he say they’ve given him a clear victory when 70 million people rejected him and his plan for a socialist America?

Platitudinous Joe says he’s been thinking of the hymn, “On Eagles’ Wings” and reads out some of the lines from it. He tells Americans to “spread the faith” and thanked Americans once more as his speech finishes.

He defines America in one word, slobbering Fox News said, “possibilities.”

“I believe in the possibilities of this country,” he says. He says it’s always been “a bad bet to bet against America.”

What BS, trite, meaningless language.

It’s actually good to bet against America now that these two were elected.

He says he promises to work for those who voted for him as hard as those who didn’t and calls for an end to demonization, and a refusal for Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another.

“I believe that this is part of the mandate given to us from the American people — they want us to cooperate in their interest,” he says. He calls on Congress to make that choice with him.

Democrats don’t negotiate when they don’t have power, and they certainly won’t now.

He says he will name a group of scientists and experts as transition advisers to convert his plan into an action blueprint to start in January 2021. He says it will be built on “bedrock science” and based on “empathy and concern.”

More BS.

TIME FOR THE UGLY RACIST XENOPHOBES TO ‘HEAL’

Biden declares it a “time to heal” and says he has a mandate.

“Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency, fairness, science, and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time.” He says the battles against the virus, climate change, healthcare, and systematic racism. “Folks, our work begins with getting COVID under control,” he said.

He says the campaign “looks like America” and he wants his administration to look like that too. He says he understands the disappointment of the supporters of President Trump but says “let’s give each other a chance.” He says “I lost a couple of times myself” in how he understands the disappointment.

As a deplorable, ugly chump, what say you?

‘Historic’ Kamala Harris said something about little girls knowing now that they can be anything.

Tom Elliott had a response to that:

