Michigan Republicans sue despot Governor Whitmer

Protesters stormed the state capitol on Thursday as the legislature took up a vote to extend the lockdown for another full month. Governor Whitmer promised to extend the lockdown longer if people protested and didn’t follow social distancing. How much of her actions is revenge and throwing her weight around? We don’t know.

Politico reported that the Republican-led Michigan Legislature refused Thursday to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s authority and actions to combat the pandemic.

Whitmer wanted lawmakers to extend her emergency declaration by 28 days. It expires late Thursday.

She also believes she can do it unilaterally.

Her mandates are draconian and way beyond necessary. For example, you can go buy things at Home Depot but not seeds or garden supplies sold in the same store.

Republicans plan to challenge her presumed dictatorial authority.

The executive orders that Whitmer signed today both expire on May 28, 2020 at 11:59 pm and they continue a state of emergency and a state of disaster across the State of Michigan. They don’t include her stay-at-home measure which bans people from even going to their second homes.

The vote was along party lines but so many leftists were poured into the state from around the world during Obama’s reign that it’s a leftist state now. If all the Republicans would show up to vote, they could win, but they don’t.

SOME BUSINESSES MIGHT OPEN MID-MAY

Restaurants could begin dine-in service on May 16, when bars, casinos, gyms and other places of public accommodations also could reopen. Businesses open to the public would have to adhere to social distancing and other mitigation measures until May 30.

Republicans accused Whitmer of ignoring their input.

“We can no longer allow one person to make decisions for 10 million people,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, of Levering, said the death toll is “terrible,” but other lives have been “negatively impacted unnecessarily because of how we have handled this pandemic. We believe we you can prioritize public health yet be reasonable in your approach to fighting COVID.”

Republicans wanted a week extension, not a month.

Whitmer, whom the public has supported in polling, on Wednesday rejected Senate Republicans’ proposal for a pair of one-week extensions of the emergency in exchange for giving legislators a say in any future stay-at-home restrictions.

Republicans want her to allow elective medical and dental procedures again and certainty on the date she plans to reopen the economy on a regional basis.

Meanwhile, the governor has allowed some businesses, such as lawn-care companies and greenhouses, to resume operating.

Republicans probably can’t win a in a court of law unless they make it to the Supreme Court.