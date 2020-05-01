New Flynn docs reveal possible source of the Flynn-Trump coup

The latest emails released from the DOJ in the General Michael Flynn case seem to prove the Obama White House was involved or running the Flynn operation. Obama was the person who told incoming President Trump not to hire General Flynn because he was allegedly unpopular.

As Kellyanne Conway said this morning on America’s Newsroom, ” I will remind everybody that President Obama told President-elect Donald Trump he had two things to worry about, North Korea and Michael Flynn! Folks that’s just weird on its face! You gotta worry about a nuclear-capable dictator in North Korea and you gotta worry about a general of 37 years who served in the Obama administration. People should look at this for what it is. Taxpayers funded this nonsense.”

THE NOTE

The single page of handwritten notes dated January 24, 2017, the same day of Flynn’s White House FBI interview, indicate they wanted to take down General Flynn by backing him into a perjury trap or using the unconstitutional Logan Act. While the author of the notes is not identified, the initials “EP” appear near the date. CBS News has reached out to a former FBI official to confirm whether that official is the author.

The assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division from 2015 to 2018 was Bill Priestap, otherwise known as Edward William Priestap, ‘EP.’

The notes are lightly redacted, and read in part, “We have a case on Flynn & Russians.” In a section titled “Afterwards,” it states, “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

The notes continue, “If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act give facts to DOJ + have them decide…If we’re seen as playing games, WH will be furious. Protect our institution by not playing games.”

The White House didn’t want them to play games or be SEEN as playing games?

PARTICULARLY CHILLING

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, a criminal defense lawyer, was quoted in the Fox News story on Wednesday. He tweeted that the FBI’s “reference to the Logan Act” was “particularly chilling.”

…we need to hear from the DOJ official on the meaning of this note. However, the reference to the Logan Act is particularly chilling. It suggests the use of a flagrantly unconstitutional act to trap a top Trump official. https://t.co/vDRHNaaus6 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2020

THE OBAMA WHITE HOUSE WAS INVOLVED IN SOME WAY

In the last line in the first paragraph on page 9 of the 12-page document, it says “unless WH specifically directs us not to”:

We need to discuss what happens if DOJ directs us, or directly tells, VPOTUS or anyone else about the [redacted] specifically w/r/t [with regards to] what we do directly with him. I think it will be very difficult not to do some sort of overt step with him, a defensive briefing or interview under light “defensive briefing” pretext unless WH specifically directs us not to.

It is unclear why they wanted Flynn out of the way. It might have been to protect the fraudulent FISA warrants on Carter Page [if Carter Page is ‘Cross Wind’], or it was simply part of a larger coup to take down the president and Flynn was an obstacle in his position heading up intel agencies.

The operation that targeted General Flynn was called Crossfire Razor:

🚨🚨BREAKING The operation that targeted Flynn: CROSSFIRE RAZOR 1/4/17: FBI field office found “No derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close RAZOR. 1/4/17: FBI leadership (STRZOK) went off the rails and targeted Flynn: “Don’t close RAZOR” pic.twitter.com/0MAKqzhxas — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 30, 2020

Democrats don’t seem to realize the significance of these revelations or how very serious they are. The damage it does to our Republic and Constitution if left to stand is insurmountable.

Another name you might hear is ‘Cross Wind,’ it could be Carter Page.

This assumes that Carter Page = Cross Wind. Even if not, the emails evidence FBI concerns that Flynn would throw a wrench in their sham "investigation". Motive for removal of Flynn. Thus the line: "before he tells them and the whole thing goes underground" — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 1, 2020

THE FLYNN DOCUMENTS

