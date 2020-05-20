Michigan sends out absentee ballots to every voter on the rolls, Trump says it’s illegal – Update

Update at the end

Michigan, under commandant Gretchen Whitmer, just sent absentee ballots out to 7.7 million people. President Trump said in a tweet that it was done illegally. He retweeted to the U.S. Treasury, his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Russ Voight, the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Stopping funding might not work.

Of course, Democrats are encouraging voter fraud. Of that, there is no doubt. They hope to steal this election because they don’t have a candidate. The leftists have a senile liar as a candidate.

I don’t know if he can stop the mailing of over 7 million absentee ballots, but he sure does need to have voter rolls secured.

Perhaps he can reform this immediately. He has power.

Didn’t they do something like this not so long ago in Ukraine, a nation known for corruption???

UPDATES

The Secretary of State responded and said she sent applications and the GOP in four states did the same thing (due to floods). Just the same, Democrats do insist on mail-in voting and any path towards doing that is a danger to our electoral system. The President should still reform how this is down and quickly. Let this be a warning.

Hi! 👋🏼 I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia. https://t.co/kBsu4nHvOy — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020

The President also tweeted to Nevada.

State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020