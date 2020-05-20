Surprise! 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates took virus $$$ they weren’t allowed to have

Thirty-seven Planned Parenthood affiliates applied for and received a total of $80 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” has learned. The federal government wants the money back from the blood-sucking parasites.

The federal government says the affiliates should have known they weren’t eligible for the coronavirus stimulus payouts.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is reaching out to each involved Planned Parenthood affiliate explaining that affiliates of larger organizations with more than 500 employees aren’t eligible for PPP distributions.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PFFA) alone has had more than 600 employees.

A Planned Parenthood affiliate in Metropolitan Washington (PPMW), for example, will receive a letter stating that although self-certified that it was eligible for a $1,328,000 PPP loan in accordance with the SBA’s affiliation rules, it will need to return the money.

The report states that one Planned Parenthood affiliate did decline the loan it received.

A California Planned Parenthood group in Orange and San Bernardino Counties received a whopping $7.5 million stimulus windfall, which was the largest of the 37 payouts.

