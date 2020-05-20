Susan Rice responds to speculation about her newly-declassified email

Susan Rice responded to the declassification of her strange email written on Inauguration Day about a January 5, 2017 meeting in the Oval Office.

She claimed that the newly declassified email showed no discussions of law enforcement matters took place.

The email “makes clear that no discussion of law enforcement matters or investigations took place, despite dishonest accusations to the contrary,” Erin Pelton, a former government spokeswoman, said in a statement on behalf of Susan Rice.

In the newly revealed portion of the email, Rice said then-FBI Director James Comey told President Barack Obama that he was doing things “by the book.”

Comey said that based on General Flynn’s ‘frequent’ conversations with the Russian ambassador, he was concerned that he could be giving them secret information. He warned them not to give Flynn, the then-incoming-NSA, intelligence.

Comey said there was no evidence that Flynn passed classified information to the Russian. He also claimed the level of communication was “unusual.”

Obama asked if Comey was saying the National Security Council should avoid passing sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn. Comey replied “potentially,” according to Rice’s account.

Mind you, Comey had NO EVIDENCE and Obama was okay with that.

Rice “did not alter the way she briefed Michael Flynn on Russia as a result of Director Comey’s response,” the statement said.