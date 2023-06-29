Michigan to Pass a Dangerous, UnAmerican Hate Speech Law

A new Michigan bill HB4474 will make it a felony to make someone FEEL threatened. The bill includes “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” as classes protected against “intimidation.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign it into law. She’ll sign anything authoritarian.

So, anyone wanting to hurt another person can claim they “feel” threatened. Word crimes?

If passed, the “hate speech” legislation would make violators guilty of a felony punishable by five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

The bill reads:

’Intimidate’ means a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.”

It’s a crime if the alleged victim feels it is. That’s unAmerican and violation of First Amendment rights to say nothing of the fact that some of these radical identity groups are dangerous and will try to get people they disagree with imprisoned.

And how are they defining “harassment?” It can mean whatever the complainant says. That’s one way to shut down speech Democrats don’t like. You could reasonably surmise that parents at board meetings, preachers, and conservatives will all be in danger of prosecution. This does seem to be the goal of the legislation – silence critics.

If a person is found guilty, the judge can sentence them to re-education via community service. I can just imagine the angry nude men parading around preaching and talking down to some conservative. The targeted community has to approve the community service.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat Lesbian, testified that Michigan has the fifth-highest number of hate crimes committed per capita in the United States, with many more incidents not reported. She wants to make it easier to prosecute ‘crimes’ against LGBTQs. In making it easier, she is violating the rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Identity politics is evil, and it’s intended to divide and conquer. Democrats are gearing up all of their identity groups to suppress the majority. The only groups not protected under these laws are white Christians.

Naturally, Democrats are pushing it. The new Democrats are authoritarians, and they are destroying our Constitution and our freedoms little by little. They do anything they want without regard for the law.