Misgendering, Deadnaming Are No Longer Hate Speech on Twitter

LGBT organization GLAAD is very extreme. They support transgenders in women’s sports and other women’s spaces. Worse than that, they support the medical and surgical mutilation of children. They also oppose Twitter removing the previous policy of classifying misgendering or deadnaming someone as “hateful conduct.” [Deadnaming is using a trans person’s former name.] Neither one sounds like hate speech.

The President and CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, said that Twitter was now “unsafe” while classifying misgendering as “a form of hate speech.”

“The practice of targeted misgendering and deadnaming has been identified by the ADL and other civil society groups as a form of hate speech. Social media companies committed to maintaining safe environments for LGBTQ people should be working to improve hate speech policies, not deleting long-standing ones,” wrote GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, reports Mashable.

The ADL is also very extreme.

Neither misgendering nor deadnaming is hate speech. We have to fight for free speech, and not fall into traps.

Mashable states that the provision was first added in 2018. “We prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes, or other content that intends to degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

As of April 8, the policy no longer includes the second sentence, GLAAD, found via the Wayback Machine.

UNSAFE AND AFRAID

In a statement issued Tuesday, GLAAD called the move “the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike.”

Are they really afraid or trying to manipulate us through language? Hate would be some things transpersons have said and done recently in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Twitter said it would only put warning labels on some tweets that “potentially” violate its rules against hateful conduct. Tweets were removed in the past.

Trans persons need to get a dose of reality. They are not changing their gender. They are trans. The transperson in the clip below looks like a man who will always be a biological male. Calling him “Sir” was likely an honest mistake.

😂😂😂 Excuse me, IT’S MA’AM” – Transgender loses cool after being addressed “Sir” in GameStop pic.twitter.com/7PlFi2VSsw — Bonnie-Lad (@LadBonnie) January 1, 2023

SOURCE: MASHABLE

