Michigan Wants to Pay Homeowners to Take In “Newcomers”

The Newcomer (illegal alien) Rental Subsidy program provides refugees and other Newcomer (anonymous, unvetted illegal alien) population-eligible households with rental assistance up to $500 per month for up to 12 months, with eligibility based on immigration status and household income.

If you ever thought the illegal immigration was unplanned, you must not by now.

Other states are doing it, too.

You’re eligible if you want to rent a room in your house.

Here are some of the languages they translate into: Arabic, Dari, Haitian Creole, Kinyarwanda, Pashto, Ukrainian, and Spanish.

This is what makes you eligible:

Refugees

Asylees

Special Immigration Visa (SIV)

Victims of Human Trafficking

Cuban and Haitian entrants

Afghan Nationals, and

Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees.

Most of these people haven’t been vetted. They’ve come across with cartels, the UN, and NGOs, none of whom care about the United States as a sovereign nation. Every illegal alien calls him/herself an asylee.

Landlord (homeowner) agreement:

An individual or household can be in the program for a period of up to 12 months. The maximum per-month amount is based on the number of household members:

Single individual or households of two individuals up to $300 per month. Households of three to five individuals up to $400 per month. Households of six+ individuals up to $500 per month.



Others who qualify include individuals who arrived under the Family Reunification Parole Process for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia, individuals with pending asylum applications, and other immigrant individuals on a case-by-case basis.

In other words, everyone qualifies. There is a separate agreement for the landlord, not online, so one might assume they can’t easily get out of it.

Libs of TikTok writes:

Michigan is offering $500 a month to house “newcomers.” They’re not newcomers. They’re criminal illegal aliens. Democrats turned a few counties in Michigan into “Sanctuary Cities” and elected a Sanctuary City advocate as their Governor. Michigan previously asked residents to house illegals. How long until it’s a requirement?

How long? Not long? If they win in November, by December.

How long before the cannibal gang is here? We already have one from a different cannibal gang living in the United States – the CJNG Cartel.

Michigan has a new rental assistance program for ‘refugees’ or ‘newcomers’ (illegals). 500 dollars a month for a year.

“Money is now available for refugees seeking housing assistance in Michigan.”

"Money is now available for refugees seeking housing assistance in Michigan."

"It's called the newcomer rental subsidy program. Depending on your household…

