Trump Gets a Lifeline from the Court: $175M in 10 Days

M DOWLING
43

The court gave Donald Trump a lifeline today and told him to post $175 million in ten days in the Letitia James real estate case.

Trump exploded earlier on Truth Social, calling Engoron a “rogue judge” intimidated by the “big, nasty, and ugly mouth of Letitia James.”

He writes, “Arthur Engoron is a Rogue Judge who was intimidated by the big, nasty, and ugly mouth of Leticia James, considered by many to be the WORST Attorney General in the U.S.

“She is a Low IQ individual who campaigned for Governor, using my name, and got TROUNCED.

“She and her PUPPET Engoron, who valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, have destroyed all business prospects for New York State, which is already dying or dead.

“But have no fear —When I become the 47th President, we will MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN!”

As he walked into court to face Alvin Bragg, he called the Letitia James case a hoax.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

ELECTION INTERFERENCE?

Anonymous
Anonymous
28 seconds ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

BIG TIME!!!

