President Trump: America is and will always be, one nation under God

President Trump was inspirational at the National Prayer Breakfast. He is attempting to bring the United States back to God and the people where it belongs. President Trump talked about his close brush with death but not for slightly moving his head and credits God. It strengthened his faith.
President Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: “America is — and will always be — ONE NATION UNDER GOD.” pic.twitter.com/USugRRdyWv
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2025
Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: “The stories of legends like Washington, Winthrop and Williams remind us that without faith in God, there would be no American story. Every citizen should be proud of this exceptional heritage.”
So good. pic.twitter.com/R5BdBYULBB
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 6, 2025
The National Prayer Breakfast audience cheers as President Trump talks about how surviving the Butler assassination attempt strengthened his faith in God. pic.twitter.com/KyANx2Q5FP
— RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 6, 2025
Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast announces that he’s signing an order directing AG Pam Bondi to head a task force “to eradicate anti-Christian bias” pic.twitter.com/pa8yoGrsnT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2025
FULL REMARKS: President Trump Delivers Remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol Building – 2/6/25
President Trump: “Let’s bring God back into our lives.”
One Nation Under God! Praise God! The Great Awakening is upon us! #Gold Golden Age is coming. pic.twitter.com/XODuWK1ngW
— AJ Huber (@Huberton) February 6, 2025
Full speech:
“America is and will always be One Nation Under God.”
Good Thursday. Praise God! The Great Awakening is upon us! pic.twitter.com/8hDjo0EVuC
— AJ Huber (@Huberton) February 6, 2025
