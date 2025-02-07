President Trump: America is and will always be, one nation under God

By
M Dowling
-
0
13

President Trump was inspirational at the National Prayer Breakfast. He is attempting to bring the United States back to God and the people where it belongs. President Trump talked about his close brush with death but not for slightly moving his head and credits God. It strengthened his faith.

Full speech:


