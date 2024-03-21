Migrant Influencer Tells the World to Come & Occupy a US Home

An illegal foreigner influencer is telegraphing to all illegal migrants to come into the United States and occupy a home. He is talking about a New York City law that allows occupation and requires a homeowner to go to court to get their home back. The home only has to be occupied for a month, while in the rest of the state, the home has to be occupied for a year.

A homeowner in Flushing, Queens, New York, found her deceased parent’s home occupied, and the man who took it over is renting rooms out, making money from it. She was arrested for changing the locks on her own home. Laws do cover that, but Mayor Adams is as worthless as Joe Biden and only listens to the hardcore left City Council and Black Lives Matter.

Illegal migrant influencer: “There is a law that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.” Buckle up, folks. pic.twitter.com/2i4SUg0abY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2024

Related