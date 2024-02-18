The New American Dream: Unstoppable Migrant Gangs in NYC

The police say the illegal alien gangs pouring into New York City are unstoppable. They steal phones and then hack the phones to drain bank accounts. Travel to Long Island or upstate, and it’s a different world.

Some of the gang leaders are incoming, and some were here but exploit illegal immigrants to commit crimes.

THE NEW AMERICAN DREAM IN NYC IS COMMITTING CRIMES

They’re stealing phones and jewelry and robbing bodegas. One bodega cost the owner $100,000. Assaults are up, and some crimes are unspeakable. Criminals are not kept in prison. Crimes are up 32% since 2019, and many crimes are like nothing we’ve ever seen.

Illegal apartments in the city are the base for gangs.

The mobs recruit migrants for criminal organizations. Aliens have no history online. The city won’t cooperate with the Federal government because it’s a sanctuary. The soft-on-crimes policy also attracts the worst of the worst.

These gangs know what they’re doing. They often have insider knowledge. They also target the rich and go after drunk people with honeypot schemes.

Since sanctuary city laws are keeping the police from working with ICE, New York is easily destroyed by international criminals. These criminals are ghosts with multiple aliases. They can claim to be anyone and commit more crimes. They take advantage of New York laws.

Watch:

Related