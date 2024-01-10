Migrants Move to a High School, Kids Go to Virtual Class for a Day?

School buses are dropping off illegal migrants at Madison High School in Brooklyn. The school is closing tomorrow, and all 2,000 students will be doing class virtually to accommodate the illegals.

Allegedly, it’s only for a day.

Floyd Bennett Field has become home to thousands of migrants. It’s a floodplain, and the rains are washing them out. Bad weather is predicted for the next several days. So, Mayor Adams’ administration is relocating nearly 2,000 migrants from the floodplain to a Brooklyn High School. They will allegedly stay at Madison High School in Midwood. The students get to attend classes remotely tomorrow.

Adams’ spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak said in a written statement that “1,900 guests” would be moved as a precaution against wind speeds expected to reach over 70 miles per hour.

“This relocation is a proactive measure being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals working and living at the center,” she stated.

These illegal aliens with fake license plates and knives get priority over high school students.

About two dozen yellow school buses began lining up outside the shelters at Floyd Bennett late Tuesday afternoon. Alexander Junior Soto Caballero, a 29-year-old from Venezuela who came to the U.S. and was staying at one of the shelters there, said the move has made him, his wife, and their 8-year-old daughter feel “afraid” and “adrift.”

“We are afraid for the girl. She is scared, asking us where we are going. We don’t have clothes or food. I don’t have a job. We are waiting for the buses to arrive to get out of here,” he explained. “We’re worried about the storm. It’s a truly horrible situation.”

Then go home. We really can’t afford to support the world

