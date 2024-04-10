Migrants Pour Into NYC via NJ as Randall’s Island Explodes

Hundreds of migrants have arrived at Penn Station. They come via New Jersey to circumvent New York City laws. You can watch them here. It had calmed down for a few months, but they’re back.

They will get 30 days of housing and then kicked to the curb.

New York City officials have said that the migrant crisis is unsustainable, and some have called for the federal government to secure our borders.

The Randall’s Island migrant shelter in New York City has become very dangerous. Reportedly, gangs have control over parts of it. There have been multiple stabbings, a murder, alleged rapes, stolen merchandise being sold, gang violence, drugs, and assaults on NYPD officers and staff.

What happens when they are turned loose with no legitimate source of income?

Female migrants are leaving pregnant. These gangs target non-gang migrants. Watch the clip here.

Most media reports will say it’s safe. If it’s not dangerous, why all the police?

This is what the regime has going on throughout the nation.

The Randall’s Island Migrant Shelter in New York City – Just what the NYPD needs, MORE CRIMINALS, MORE VIOLENCE. BIDEN has made every police officer’s job harder and more dangerous by letting millions of illegals overwhelm cities. Our politicians are idiots. DEPORT THEM! pic.twitter.com/XwSsqcuVAz — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) February 20, 2024

#BREAKING #UPDATE: Stabbing at Randall’s Island Migrant Shelter: 18 in Custody, Suspect at Large – NOT THE SECURITY – DANGEROUS GANGS “everyone has a knife” While initial reports from the 911 call suggested a security guard was the who stabbed the migrant, police sources later… pic.twitter.com/oH1YiQB0Mj — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) January 19, 2024

What is going to happen when Randall’s Island or Creedmoor are at full capacity? What is going to happen when women & children are put in there? It will be a dangerous situation regardless of security. https://t.co/G3x776aNmV — Katherine Manchester (@KatherineManch8) September 12, 2023

