Wokey Explains How Meat and Men Oppress Us

If you eat meat, you must be a white supremacist with a white patriarchal, neo-colonialist culture. Everyone says it.
You’re also racist.
That hamburger you love comes with a “dose of misogyny.” Ignore all those “sexy cows, sexy chickens, and sexy fishes who all just want to have fun.”
“Meat eating is how gender-based structures of oppression are perpetuated.”
“Masculinity is a structure of the gender binary’s constant destabilization feels always under threat,” says the woke woman – I think she’s a woman – in the clip below. “Eating meat” and calling wimps “soy boys” is how masculine men oppress us.
Truth is reality is under threat by wokies. Us normies know better.
Supercut: Wokeness is off the charts on this one. pic.twitter.com/uM5hEC0rwx
Meat is for sure the best form of protein. The intention to deprive us of meat is an intention to reduce our energy, strength and intellects. That fits well into depopulation. It’s easier to depopulate weak people. This lady is reciting some script written by no doubt a lesbian. The theme is “tear it all down”.