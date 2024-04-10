Wokey Explains How Meat and Men Oppress Us

If you eat meat, you must be a white supremacist with a white patriarchal, neo-colonialist culture. Everyone says it.

You’re also racist.

That hamburger you love comes with a “dose of misogyny.” Ignore all those “sexy cows, sexy chickens, and sexy fishes who all just want to have fun.”

“Meat eating is how gender-based structures of oppression are perpetuated.”

“Masculinity is a structure of the gender binary’s constant destabilization feels always under threat,” says the woke woman – I think she’s a woman – in the clip below. “Eating meat” and calling wimps “soy boys” is how masculine men oppress us.

Truth is reality is under threat by wokies. Us normies know better.

Supercut: Wokeness is off the charts on this one. pic.twitter.com/uM5hEC0rwx — APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) February 8, 2022

Related