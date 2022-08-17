Mike Lindell’s Moment of Truth Summit August 20 and 21

By Mark Schwendau

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has planned and sponsored another historic two-day event which will take a further deep dive into the corruption of the November 2020 general election. Lindell will provide an update on what has transpired in each state. He will review the recent hit movie “2000 Mules” as well as premier a new movie titled “Selection Code” during this event.

The “Moment of Truth Summit” will be streamed live this weekend on a number of different platforms. The event was announced in July when a clip of Lindell revealing the event on an alternative news network went viral across social media. Lindell called it “the most important event in our lifetimes.” The event is to be by “invite only,” he said. Invitations are being sent to “grassroots” individuals such as church leaders and podcasters.

Lindell’s planned Springfield, Missouri, the event is not his first either. Last year, he held a 72-hour “Cyber Symposium” in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, underwriting much of the cost involved and all of the planning. He featured some of the top cyber security experts of the world and exposed a number of interesting findings.

Lindell concluded last year, “The Big Lie (media’s expression for Trump’s claims of widespread, systematic voter fraud) is, in fact, THE BIG LIE!”

Over 200 hotel rooms have been made in reservation blocks across Springfield for the weekend event, according to registration information.

Lindell’s own online network, FrankSpeech, is the suggested alternative where you can watch this vent following the steps mentioned below:

Log on to frankspeech.com or download the Frankspeech app. Sign up/register with your name and email ID. Login with the same credentials.

Right Side Broadcasting Network as well as other streaming alternative websites, plan to cover this event as well. Go to rsbnetwork.com/newsletter or download their new mobile app to get notifications for this event as well as similar events. We found a link on YouTube active at the moment with a waiting list for this event as well.

A brief outline has been released for the event as follows:

August 20th

Segment One, 9:00-11:30 a.m. – Mike Lindell presents “How We Got Here.”

Segment Two, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. – All 50 states will be Represented

Segment Three, 6:30 p.m. – The world premiere of the movie documentary “Selection Code” takes place

A free copy is available at selectioncode.com.

August 21st

Segment Four, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – includes various speakers and a prayer for our country.

Segment Five, 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. – is known as the “Machine Trial.”

Segment Six, 6:30 p.m. – Closing statements and Q and A

Lindell reported at one point in time last year, 40 million people were watching the streaming Cyber Symposium. He also reported in 2021 that he had personally invested 15 million dollars of his own money since the election in his effort to expose the election fraud of the 2020 Election. Lindell yelled out to the crowd, “Does it matter? It doesn’t matter if we don’t have a country!”

He got a standing ovation from those in attendance.

If FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland are not the corrupt, criminal, political hacks they have come off as this August, they should attend Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit” this weekend. They should attend as sincere criminal investigators gathering evidence and doing their jobs enforcing the law.

This is just one of the few ways they could restore faith in their agencies by the American public at large.

Oh, and the mainstream (a.k.a. fake news) media saying Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020 are “a big lie”, “unfounded”, “debunked”, “false”, “without evidence”, etcetera… Yeah, well, they are just a bunch of mockingbird liars reading Teleprompters!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

