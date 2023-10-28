Mike Pence Hits 1% Popularity and Quits the Race

Former Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his 2024 campaign for president.

He announced the suspension while speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“I came here to say it’s become clear to me: This is not my time,” Pence said.

Pence told event attendees that he felt compelled to run for president due to the number of unprecedented crises currently facing the nation. “But the Bible tells us that there’s a time for every purpose under heaven,” Pence said. “Traveling across the country over the past six months, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.”

“Now, I’m leaving this campaign, but let me promise you, I will never leave the fight for conservative values, and I will never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land. leaders to every office in the land,” he continued. So help me God, so help me God. Thank you.”

NBC News said, “But it has been an opportunity to reintroduce himself as his own person, not just Trump’s VP.”

His poll numbers hit 1%, and he was $620,000 in debt in the third quarter.

