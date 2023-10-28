A Must-See Nuclear War Video

If you are one of those who wants to go to war all over the world, watch this video. Even if you’re not, watch this video.

Sharing this nuclear war video is the most important thing you can do to prevent nuclear war. Thank you pic.twitter.com/5STeiquj54 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) June 30, 2023

ARE WE HEADED FOR ARMAGEDDON?

Is Col. Macgregor right in the X post below? We have a war in Ukraine, which is a proxy war with Russia. Russia, China, and Iran have met with Hamas. Hezbollah, Hamas, and Syria are threatening increased involvement in the Israel-Hamas war. The US and Iran have exchanged bombs. US bases surround Iran. We have the people who surrendered Afghanistan in charge of our government, and we have no money.

Biden just told the world that we’d go to war with China over the Phillippines. That’s the Philippines and Taiwan.

How about a peace deal in Ukraine since Ukraine is losing, and we don’t have weapons and money to give them? And how about we let Israel root out Hamas, and we stay out of it? Is that too crazy an idea?

By the way, while the Bidenistas have suggested war all over the world, our borders are wide open so that ANYONE can get in.

Avoiding Armageddon at this point is going to be very difficult. — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) October 27, 2023

The industrial military complex is making money.

