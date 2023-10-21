Mike Pence Wants Boots on the Ground in Gaza

Presidential candidate Mike Pence said that if he was President, he would have put boots on the ground in Gaza for about a dozen US hostages with the potential of a Third World War looming over this Middle East disaster.

“We’re talking about Americans now,” Pence, a 2024 GOP presidential primary candidate, told CNN anchor Jake Tapper. “Jake, we’re talking about Americans that have been captured and taken hostage by the brutal Hamas terrorists.”

“I said the better part of two weeks ago, Jake, that if I was president, I would have already been on the phone with the Joint Special Operations Command. I would have given orders for Delta Force and the Navy SEALs to be prepared to work with Israeli Defense Forces to engage in hostage rescue, and then I woulda told Hamas that you have– you got 12 hours to turn loose every American, every Israeli hostage or we’re gonna come and get ’em,” Pence said.

I don’t know why @JoeBiden is doing press conferences in the Rose Garden talking about something other than America’s role as leader of the free world. If I was President of the United States, I’d have the team in the Situation Room and direct the Joint Special Operations Command… pic.twitter.com/jxgrBGtOUj — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 11, 2023

He’s not the only one.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Thursday he would ask Congress to authorize the use of military force against Hamas.

“As President, I would ask Congress to give authorization for military force against Hamas,” Hutchinson said in an interview on NewsNation.

Gaza-Hamas is backed by Iran. There is no way Hamas acted without Iran’s permission, and Iran must have gotten permission from China for the assault on Israel. Iran’s other ally, Russia, is already at war with the US through NATO proxy Ukraine.

Hezbollah is threatening to attack Israel, and they’re worse than Hamas.

China and Russia have nuclear weapons.

Related