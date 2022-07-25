Military Might Have Taken the Lead When Jan. 6 Protest Went to DC

The Department of Defense Investigator General’s report exposes a shocking statement indicating that the military was the lead agency or leading in part on Jan. 6th. It was supposed to be the Department of Justice. If the DOD led or is deeply involved, it’s illegal.

The military is not supposed to be involved in a domestic rally, threatened violence or not.

The Feds could also have used this equipment.

Military involvement represents an egregious violation of the military’s code of conduct and federal law. Under the Posse Comitatus Act, military personnel cannot be used as local cops or investigators: “Whoever, except in cases and under the circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, or the Space Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.” (Certain exclusions, such as the president’s invocation of the Insurrection Act and any use of the National Guard, apply.)

This is likely why Adam Schiff added an amendment to the massive National Defense Authorization Act prohibiting any evidence collected in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act from being used in several proceedings, including criminal trials and congressional investigations.

