Milksop Kevin McCarthy Picks Milksop Nikki Haley for VP

During the NY Times’ DealBook Summit, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in an interview with Andrew Ross on Wednesday that he would advise former President Trump to pick 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley as his running mate.

Donald Trump is 77 years of age. If something happened to him, she’d be president.

“If I was a political person, and I was going to advise somebody, you’re going to pick the vice president that’s about addition, not subtraction. So you’re not going to pick somebody that already equates to you,” McCarthy responded.

“Now if I was picking for purely political decisions, what it looks like today is the anti-Trump vote is going to Nikki Haley,” he added.

McCarthy said Trump would need to get the Republican base and independents to support him to win back the White House, noting there are some voters who refuse to vote for the former president.

McCarthy said that is why he would select the person who could convince those voters to support the Trump ticket, saying, “if that person is with you, maybe they’d be with you too.”

Asked who that person is, McCarthy said, “Well, right now I think it would be Nikki Haley, in my view. But the question is: Who you select, will they serve? So that’s another question you have to have. And it’s about addition.”

“Do you think she would serve?” Sorkin asked.

“It’s up to Nikki,” McCarthy responded. He hasn’t endorsed Donald Trump yet.

He did eventually say, “I believe President Trump will be our nominee, and I believe President Trump will get reelected.”

The media picked Nikki Haley and keeps claiming she’s soaring in the polls at 9% and 12%. She still lags behind Ron DeSantis, who is about 50 points behind Donald Trump.

Now why would the media want Haley? What do you think?

