Milwaukee Democrat Election Official Guilty of Election Fraud

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on a 2020 voter fraud scheme in several battleground states where military ballots shockingly went almost entirely to Joe Biden, including Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the corruption in the three states. Military ballots were almost entirely marked for Joe Biden.

No one listened.

In December 2022, Kimberly Zapata was fired. She was fired for potential election fraud. She obtained fake military ballots and sent them to Assembly Elections Committee chairwoman Janel Brandtjen.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said that year’s military voting numbers showed something untoward happened between the two elections. Military ballots dropped by over 83%.

“We have learned that the number of active military members voting in the 2022 election dropped by over 83% since the 2020 election!” Brandtjen said.

Brandtjen said there were nearly 10,000 military votes in the 2020 election and not even 2,000 in the 2022 election. A potential 8,000 disenfranchisement.

Kimberly Zapata Found Guilty

So, in November 2022, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, then Chair of the Assembly on Campaigns and Elections, notified authorities of potential election fraud.

Rep. Brandtjen received three authentic military ballots to her home addressed to “Holly,” a woman who has never lived there.

Brantjen believed this was part of a scheme to steal votes in Wisconsin.

Later that week, Wisconsin radio host Dan O’Donnell broke the news that Kimberly Zapata, the deputy director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, had been fired for committing election fraud.

On Wednesday, Kimberly Zapata was found guilty on all counts against her for illegally requesting military ballots, WPR reports.

The Jury Didn’t Buy the Whistleblower Defense

Her defense was that she acted as a whistleblower and was fed up. Zapata said it was an effort to expose a vulnerability that state law created. Nonetheless, true or not, she violated the trust.

As deputy director, Zapata was in charge of early voting, absentee voting, and voter registration for Milwaukee. She was fired by the city and charged with the crimes in November 2022.

A Milwaukee County jury found a former election official guilty of fraud involving absentee ballots Wednesday afternoon.

Kimberly Zapata, the former deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, was also found guilty of misconduct in public office, a felony after she admitted to using fake names to request military absentee ballots on her work laptop in 2022. Zapata then sent those ballots to the home of Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who Democrats and the media accused of spreading false theories about election fraud.

The jury didn’t believe her excuse.

The trial began on Monday, and she was found guilty after the jury deliberated for only five hours.

She Faces Years in Prison as a Felon, or as Dems say, a Justice Impacted Person

Her sentencing will be held on May 2. She faces up to three-and-a-half years in prison, a $10,000 fine for the felony charge, and another six months in prison for each election fraud charge, which carries fines of up to $1,000.

And here is, ANOTHER DEMOCRAT,

Wisconsin Election Commission director Kimberly Zapata found guilty on all felony counts for falsifying military ballot Zapata told investigators she was trying to prove there is fraud in our elections.That’s because the Democrat got caught, pic.twitter.com/pFpZTog6vK — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) March 21, 2024

Related