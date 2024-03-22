Former President Trump Has the Cash!

Former President Donald Trump said early Friday morning that he has “almost” $500 million in cash to cover the bond so he can appeal the civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my campaign for president,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social in all caps. “The often overturned political hack judge on the rigged and corrupt A.G. case, where I have done nothing wrong, knew this, wanted to take it away from me, and that’s where and why he came up with the shocking number which, coupled with his crazy interest demand, is approximately $454,000,000.”

With that news, the Biden-Bama media has switched gears and claims he lied all along. NBC said he is “undercutting his lawyers’ claims that he would not be able to comply with the $464 million judgment against him and his co-defendants.” The media is relentless and corrupt.

It did expose how communist New York’s government has become.

Trump wrote that he did “nothing wrong except win an election in 2016 that I wasn’t expected to win, did even better in 2020, and now lead, by a lot, in 2024. This is communism in America!”

The commie witch running the attorney general’s office has fined him $110,000 a day and was prepared to seize several of his properties if he didn’t have the money in cash on Monday.

He just last week doled out a $100 million bond for crazy E. Jean.

