Mindless Blatherers of the Hard-Left Women’s March

Listen to the meaningless, empty blather of a Woman’s Marcher as she marches for rights we already have.

“I think it’s a give and take. I think it’s a give and take. I believe that sometimes, you know, our voices have been heard and legislation has changed, but other times I feel like there’s a minority that’s become a louder majority and sound than in people, so I think the silent majority needs to stand up, rise up and speak our truth and speak our rights as human beings, as American citizens.”

They are not the majority. They are a minority of radicals.

They are educating the young:

“F**k Donald Trump…he’s stupid” These young girls (no older than 11) screamed at the #WomensMarch in LA Vulgarities, visuals of bloody reproductive organs, one woman boasting about her 9th abortion, and pro-socialism/communism groups were all present at this event#progress pic.twitter.com/EiqMT7lGWc — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) January 18, 2020

The Chicago women’s march and Party of Socialism and Liberation idolized the terrorist Leila Khaled. She was part of a team that hijacked TWA Flight 840 on its way from Rome to Tel Aviv, becoming the first female terrorist to hijack a plane. pic.twitter.com/OOhDA21wiS — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) January 19, 2020

PRAISING THE LOONS

Remember how the left would pick up on the errant signs in the Tea Party marches? Well, they have sign after disgusting sign and the MSM is fine with them. they have ‘Men are Rats’ signs, pussy hats, and vagina signs, but that’s okay.

This is so rehearsed and not grassroots. Why didn’t they march on the Iranian or Saudi embassies? Those are countries where women are actually oppressed and deprived of basic rights.

Wow. The women’s march broke from their planned route to go to the Trump hotel. And do this 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/1yw0DZKiJW — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 18, 2020

In a moment of levity:

Alex Jones was such an imminent threat to media and society that literally no one at the women’s march knew who he was. https://t.co/HdMla3Rh4G — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2020