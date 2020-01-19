Sob story! Kathy Griffin has to beg for jobs

Kathy Griffin played herself on a Netflix show called “You.” Few heard of it or watched it. Griffin had a cameo in it that lasted approximately 90 seconds, but the actress-comedian, who said she’s struggling in Hollywood since she posed with a fake severed Trump head in 2017, feels her bit part only happened because she was persistent.

BEGGING FOR JOBS

She is begging for jobs. How is this possible? The left-wing honored her as Comedian of the Year. Griffin must have forgotten that they will dump you as soon as your usefulness has passed.

“I straight up was just begging for five lines on something that would be seen by people that had nothing to do with Trump – nothing that was controversial,” Griffin told USA TODAY in a phone interview. “(“You” showrunner Greg Berlanti) called me up, he was so nice he said, you know he’s a gay guy, he said ‘You know Kathy after all you’ve done for the community, all these decades I’m happy to do this for you.’”

She no longer has an agent and contacts executive producers and showrunners on social media herself, often on Twitter.

“I’m certainly learning how to do more things, as they say ‘in house,’ and (it’s) one of the things that I became proactive about after the Trump scandal because it’s kind of like Hollywood feels like I have something that they’re going to catch… People don’t want to get Kathy Griffin-ed.”

It’s hard to feel sorry for Griffin who lied about the President, attacked the Covington Catholic School boys, and viciously smeared everyone on the right. The President did nothing wrong, she did, and then she attacked his son, his wife, old, white men, and made herself into a victim. That schtick has grown old and she’s left with nothing.

Everything that has happened to her is her fault.

Here she is blaming old white men: