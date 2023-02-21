Ministry of the Future Is Forming for All You Peasants Out There

As part of the World Government Summit (WGS) last week in Dubai, conference organizers presented the “Government in 2071” initiative.

It’s what they want our future dystopian governments to do when they interact with the peasants – the stakeholders in Klaus Schwab’s stakeholder capitalism.

The WGS has a “Government in 2071: Guidebook” all ready for handling the deplorables.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. writes, “The guidebook predicts that catastrophic climate change, mass migration, mass layoffs due to automation, ensuing social unrest, and the merging of humans and technology will define the next 50 years.”

The report divides the future into three eras: the Digital Connectivity Era (2018-2030), the New Exploration Era (2030-2050), and the Techno-Humanitarian Era (2050-2071). In other words, this is The Great Reset.

The god of “government” will provide all the solutions to all challenges they can foresee.

All of this is guided by a handful of elites who will allow the peasants to be stakeholders. There are two visions. There is the Klaus Schwab vision of a one world government, and there is the freedom-oriented vision of visionary Elon Musk. Will you choose Klaus Schwab or Elon Musk?

Watch:

There’s nothing more BASED then Elon Musk stating at the *World Government Summit*… that we should *never* have a One World Government in front of Klaus Schwab…🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3HQxQNf24E — Pelham (@Resist_05) February 15, 2023

THE MINISTRY OF THE FUTURE

Laws and industry regulations will have to be adapted to AI [artificial intelligence]. “Mixed-profit/public-private corporations will emerge,” which “will work closely through joint ventures and partnerships with leading corporates to create smart cities and upgrade government functions,” RFK reports.

As a result, “coalitions of non-state players will become more important in shaping policy outcomes.” One “Ministry of the Future” will exist for the entire world “to ensure that decisions and directions are based on long-term planning and to avoid short-termism pressures of newly elected leaders,” the report says.

There will be robots everywhere and strict regulations on energy use to keep the earth’s temperature within their arbitrary 2⁰C or below.

They see nothing but disaster, but don’t worry; the government will be here to help.

They say they will need a massive shock to get it done. Would World War III and a nuclear war over Ukraine do it?

WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT – Panel on the ‘shock’ required for ‘World order transformation’ "how are we going to go through this transformation? ..it cannot be gradual, it has to be driven by a certain shock that will happen" These are bad people 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NTXprwMQG9 — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) February 16, 2023

Sovereignty and nationalism stand in the way. Freedom for the peasants must as well.

WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT The head of Eurasia Group, states that Nationalism is the obstacle to achieving globalisation and the ‘New world order’ It’s interesting that he doesn’t mention citizen choice at all, as if it doesn’t exist in this new world! pic.twitter.com/7qJeKr1flc — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) February 16, 2023

There is much more on RFK Jr’s website.

Related