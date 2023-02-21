Secretary Buttigieg Will Deign to Go to E. Palestine Some Day

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters on Monday on a phone call that he plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio, “when the time is right”

“I am very interested in getting to know the residents of East Palestine, hearing from them about how they’ve been impacted and communicating with them about the steps that we’re taking,” Buttigieg said on a Monday call, adding that he had referred to past common practices of transportation secretaries by deferring first to the National Safety Transportation Board after a major disaster like the derailment.

“But yes, when the time is right, I do plan to visit East Palestine. I don’t have a date for you right now.”

Usually, if you’re not too arrogant, you will rush to an emergency disaster.

He says he dealt with emergencies when he was mayor of South Bend. Buttigieg was known as Pothole Pete then because he could never get the potholes fixed.

POTHOLE PETE OF SOUTH BEND

In 2019, the South Bend Tribune reported that their city had the ”worst pothole situation in the state.” After he tried and failed to fix the problem, then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg went to Plan B, accepting grants from Dominos. That’s correct; he went to Domino’s Pizza to fix his potholes.

“In 2019, Domino’s Pizza stepped in — offering South Bend a $5,000 ‘Paving for Pizza’ grant to fill in potholes,” Fox News reports. “Customers had been asked to nominate their hometown so carryout pizza could have a smooth delivery home.”

Pete Buttigieg was such a bad mayor, he asked Domino’s Pizza to fix South Bend’s potholes. Now, Joe Biden wants to put him in charge of the Department of Transportation. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 15, 2020

