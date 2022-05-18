Ministry of Truth Replacement Is A Man Who Spreads Disinformation

We already have a replacement for Nina Jankowicz, short-lived head of The Ministry of Truth (aka Disinformation Governance Board) as if a replacement for Nina is even possible. It is…drum roll…Michael Chertoff. Chertoff assumed the position after a “thorough review” like the one Jankowicz – Scary Poppins – received.

He will clean up the Disinformation Governance Board. Chertoff is the man who said Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. He also said it was “preposterous” to think Hunter left his laptop in the computer store.

Right, who would ever think a drug addict would do such a thing.

It’s preposterous to think he’d marry his brother’s wife and then abandon everyone, and it’s preposterous to think he’d serve on a Ukrainian energy board and get big $$$. Don’t forget how preposterous it is to think he’d do the things he videotaped on his laptop. Also preposterous is the idea that he’d get in bed with Chinese Communists.

He’s just perfect. Chertoff thrives on misinformation. Just what you want for The Ministry of Truth.

DHS announces that Michael Chertoff will lead an assessment of the Disinformation board while its work is paused. Chertoff is also a Hunter Biden laptop truther https://t.co/tAsHWUliVQ pic.twitter.com/QKFtSRMvyg — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 18, 2022

Can’t they find anyone who isn’t a senior citizen? Her replacement can’t even sing.

Here he is spreading disinformation:

.@DHSgov tapped some people to shape & run its “Disinformation Governance Board” who had previously intimated that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. That seems like … spreading disinformation. Here’s one of them, Michael Chertoff. https://t.co/1YNRcNNzsh pic.twitter.com/0s1gYJpO2s — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) May 6, 2022

