Uh Oh, Elon Musk Will Vote Republican Next Election

Speaking virtually Monday at a Miami tech conference, Elon Musk said he will vote Republican next election. He doesn’t think he ever did before.

He also spoke about his commitment to free speech and his acquisition of Twitter, Musk said, “You know, the reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far-left bias, and I would classify myself as a moderate, neither a Republican nor Democrat.”

Musk added, “In fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically, overwhelmingly. Like, I’m not sure — I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now, this election I will.”

NEW: Elon Musk says he’ll vote for Republicans this year because “the Democratic Party is overly controlled by the unions and…class-action lawyers.” Musk is a notorious union-buster & was hit with a class-action lawsuit from 1k Black workers who alleged rampant racism at Tesla. pic.twitter.com/2SEUBTgDXm — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 18, 2022

After the video was posted, Musk added to his reasoning.

“In the past, I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … “

He is attacked non-stop since he said he wanted to buy Twitter and make it into a free speech platform.

In another interview, he expressed concerns that the US was becoming a one-party nation due to Biden’s immigration policies.

