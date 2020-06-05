Minneapolis City Council seriously hopes to dismantle or defund the police department

The far-left city council of Minneapolis under a weak, far-left mayor wants to completely dismantle the Minneapolis police department.

The Council is also considering completely defund the police department over one rogue cop. Rioters and criminals posing as protesters are destroying their city. Their reaction is odd.

Mayor Jacob Frey has committed to “working with the community towards deep, structural reforms that address systemic racism in our laws and in policing.” Spokesman Mychal Vlatkovich said the mayor “does not support abolishing the police department.”

What they are doing now is putting a restraining order on the police. And they will investigate them for the past ten years to see if they can find racism.

The City Council banned chokeholds Friday. And they will require assisting officers to stop any chokeholds or neck restraints.

We have a question. How are cops supposed to grab and hold large, resistant perps?

“The agreement also would require authorization from the police chief or a designated deputy chief to use crowd control weapons, including chemical agents, rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades, batons, and marking rounds. And it would require more timely decisions on disciplining officers,” the AP reported.

Anyway, back to the dismantling.

The entire police force is indicted for one cop and perhaps three others. We will know more after the trial about the degree of guilt. We don’t know if this was a racist act or if former officer Chauvin treats everyone like this. Two of the officers charged are minorities.

Several of the members want to disband the force. They are looking into what it would take. There will be problems with the union and some in the community on this. Criminals will love it, however.

LISA AND JEREMIAH

Council President Lisa Bender joined several other members in promises to drastically change how public safety is upheld in the city. She plans to dismantle the police department.

Bender joined colleagues like Jeremiah Ellison, who said reforms to the department are not enough.

“And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue [the department] back together,” tweeted Ellison.

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison has harshly criticized the city’s response to the protests and riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death. He tweeted Thursday: “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Bender, a few hours later, issued her own tweet. She repeated that message, adding that they will “replace it with a transformative new model of public safety.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “If you are a comfortable white person asking to dismantle the police I invite you to reflect: are you willing to stick with it? Will you be calling in three months to ask about garage break-ins? Are you willing to dismantle white supremacy in all systems, including a new system?”

SUBSTITUTING POLICE WITH SOCIAL WORKERS, CRIMINALS WILL LOVE IT

In an interview, she said she could imagine a scenario where the state’s investigation results in Minneapolis police eventually entering a receivership that restructures the department.

Bender said she would support shifting from a traditional police department to a wider public safety department. It would be oriented toward violence prevention and community-based services.

Social workers or medics could respond to some calls now being handled by police according to this plan. They better wear armor.

Steve Fletcher is the representative from Ward 3: