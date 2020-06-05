Poll shows over 40% of blacks approve of the job President is doing

We would have to see other polls substantiating this, but for now, we have one poll that shows over 40% of likely voters approve of the job President Trump is doing.

The last time Rasmussen came up with this result, two other left-wing polls backed it up.

We will see. It’s very possible. Black people are just like everyone else and they want their families kept safe.

Also Friday, Rasmussen found the President’s approval rating at 48% with disapproval at 51%. At the same time in his presidency, Barack Obama had 47% approval. Their approval and disapproval rates appear to mirror one another pointing to a sharply divided country.

This is despite 24/7 intense negative media coverage, a pandemic, a hoax impeachment, a fake Russia-Trump probe, and riots.

