Poll shows over 40% of blacks approve of the job President is doing

We would have to see other polls substantiating this, but for now, we have one poll that shows over 40% of likely voters approve of the job President Trump is doing.

The last time Rasmussen came up with this result, two other left-wing polls backed it up.

We will see. It’s very possible. Black people are just like everyone else and they want their families kept safe.

Reader Tip: Coming Later Our Daily Presidential Tracking poll today shows Black Likely Voter approval of the job @realDonaldTrump is now over 40%. — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020

Also Friday, Rasmussen found the President’s approval rating at 48% with disapproval at 51%. At the same time in his presidency, Barack Obama had 47% approval. Their approval and disapproval rates appear to mirror one another pointing to a sharply divided country.

This is despite 24/7 intense negative media coverage, a pandemic, a hoax impeachment, a fake Russia-Trump probe, and riots.

June 5th – Two Presidents, Same Day, 1st Term (Our Daily Presidential Tracking Poll Is Sponsored This Week by Mr. Mike @Cernovich producer of “Hoaxed” https://t.co/cANuZD5NlB )https://t.co/GNa4wggRpC pic.twitter.com/VoZWjeIC4b — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020