Minneapolis looking to replace police department with public safety personnel

















A Black man who opened fire on the police was just acquitted in lawless Minneapolis because he claimed self-defense. It’s insane and it’s about to get a lot worse. Get out of Minneapolis while you can.

Anti-American, Antifa/BLM-loving R ep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have endorsed a Minneapolis ballot measure that would replace the police department with public safety personnel and ‘peace officers’ if necessary.

Question 2 on the Minneapolis ballot for the Nov. 2 election will ask voters if they want the city’s charter to be amended to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, “which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety.”

There is no plan and all funding for police goes away, along with the minimum police requirement. The control of the department would be in the hands of the leftist city council members and the mayor. Currently, the police are answerable to the mayor, who is against this measure despite being a Democrat.

The first African-American chief said reporting to 14 people would make the job unbearable.

Without the police, the pendulum will swing to a system that is not workable.

Watch:

