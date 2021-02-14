Minneapolis to spend $6.4 million hiring police after defunding and abusing them









According to an AP report, Minneapolis will spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, at a time when some radical City Council members and activist groups have been trying to defund the police.

With new recruit classes, the city anticipates it will have 674 officers available at the end of the year, with another 28 in the hiring process, the Star Tribune reported.

THE GEORGE FLOYD EXCUSE

The violent communist groups Black Lives Matter and Antifa demanded defunding the police after George Floyd died while an officer had his knee on his neck. Mr. Floyd was a violent criminal with a rap sheet who was trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill when the police were called. The storekeeper called the police because he could see something was wrong with him. He was foaming at the mouth and high on several drugs, at least one of which was in a more than high enough dose to kill him. He resisted arrest and eventually, an officer kept his knee on his neck for about nine minutes.

The officers were arrested and the death became a cause for radicals and violent criminals to riot throughout the summer and beyond.

Democrats used the death as an excuse to push the far-left agenda.

VIOLENT CRIME IS RISING

Violent crime is rising and some begged the city to hire more officers, citing longer response times and an increase in violent crime.

Three City Council members have proposed replacing the police department with a public safety department that would include law enforcement and other services. Yes 4 Minneapolis, a coalition of local community groups, is also collecting signatures to try to get a similar proposal on the November ballot.

The Star Tribune reported the Yes 4 Minneapolis committee is being fueled by a half-million dollar grant from the Washington, D.C.-based group Open Society Policy Center, which is associated with billionaire George Soros. Organizers hope to collect 20,000 signatures by March 31.

“We have a policing system that doesn’t work for us and we need alternatives,” said Rachel Bean, who signed the petition Saturday. “I’m a social worker and I feel like we have lots of tools that we could try to create more community safety.”

The Open Society – Soros – Policy Center is considered by some to be communistic and anti-American. Soros is the person buying DA and Sheriff’s seats for radical communist candidates.

