







Claudia Conway is “not happy” with her highly anticipated “American Idol” audition, telling fans she felt “nervous and sick” during the process.

The daughter of George and KellyAnne took to TikTok to open up to fans about the audition, writing, “Disclaimer that I am not happy w my idol audition. I was so nervous and sick, so I’m just giving everyone a little heads up, ok.”

Some of the more recent TikTok videos Claudia posted (and then deleted) since her Idol audition have exposed nasty family problems. She has talked of emancipation.

On social media, she said that her mother was going to “f* jail” for allegedly posting a photo of her bare-breasted. The police did investigate.

But Claudia has also reiterated that she is still a teenager and she loves her parents.

“This isn’t forced. This is coming completely from me, Claudia. … We fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her,” Claudia said in one video last month.

“Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed, so then I got social media and was like, ‘Well, yeah. Now my voice is being heard,'” she admits to the judges.

Her parents support her auditioning. If she becomes an American idol, it will be after she showed nothing but utter disrespect for her parents and the President of the United States.

Related