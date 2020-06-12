Minneapolis votes unanimously to ‘dismantle’ the police department

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted Friday to “dismantle” the city police department. That’s their solution to the violence and mayhem they suffered over George Floyd. Their crime rate will skyrocket.

COMMUNITY-BASED MODEL

The Council passed a resolution to focus on a community-based public safety system. City Council President Lisa Bender, Vice President Andrea Jenkins, and the council members announced their intentions last Sunday. They will take the money from the police budget and put it towards a “community-based model” instead, Reuters reported.

They’ll have warlords running around.

“The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officers is a tragedy that shows that no amount of reforms will prevent lethal violence and abuse by some members of the Police Department against members of our community, especially Black people and people of color,” five council members wrote in the resolution.

The resolution was short on details. It said they will start a year-long transformation process and will create a ‘Future of Community Safety Work Group’ tasked with drafting “preliminary recommendations for engaging with specific cultural and stakeholder groups, the community at large and relevant experts” to address the issue.

The Office of Violence Prevention, the Department of Civil Rights and the City Coordinator’s Office, and other similar leftist groups will comprise the group that is expected to present its proposals to the council by July 24.

The authorities also vowed to “engage with every willing community member in Minneapolis, centering the voices of black people, American Indian people, people of color, immigrants, victims of harm, and other stakeholders who have been historically marginalized or under-served by our present system.”

CITIZENS WILL VOTE TO DROP POLICE ALTOGETHER

The proposal would also allow Minneapolis citizens to vote on whether to remove the police department from the city charter altogether. They want to replace it with some new structure tasked with providing “community safety and violence prevention.”

Five council members plan to introduce an ordinance paving the way for such a vote on amendments to the city charter as early as on June 26, during the next council meeting.

The council itself calls its new project of the policing system overhaul a “holistic approach to community safety.”

Mayor Frey said he supports “massive structural reform to revise a structurally racist system.”

This is Lisa Bender who thinks it’s a privilege to not have your house looted:

The lunatic Left now says it’s a sign of “privilege” not to want your home broken into. #ThisIsNuts https://t.co/ZYaIR7JBVN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 8, 2020