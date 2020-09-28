Minnesota Nice is an expression used by native Minnesotans and often means kindness, but it can also mean the darker side and that’s what this article is about.

Omar Jamal operated as an insider in a Project Veritas investigation and helped uncover a ballot harvesting scheme in Minnesota, implicating Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and many of her known associates.

Mr. Jamal shares the mass voter fraud taking place in the state, as well as the planning that goes behind the pay-for-vote scheme in the video below.

The footage includes an Omar-connected ballot harvester Liban Mohammed in his car. He is caught saying, “Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman, look. We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only.”

Here are the highlights from today’s video:

Ballot Harvester Liban Mohamed: “Money is Everything. Money is the King in this World. If You Got No Money, You Should Not Be Here, Period. You Know What I am Saying? Money is Everything and a Campaign is Managed By Money.”

Mohamed: “Numbers Do Not Lie. Numbers Do Not Lie. You Can See My Car is Full. All These Here Are Absentee Ballots. Can’t You See? Look at All These, My Car is Full.”

Paid Voter: “When We Sign the Voting Document and They Fill it Out is When They Give Us the Money” … “The Minute We Signed the Thing [Ballot] for The Election. That’s When We Get Paid.”

Ballot Harvesting Triangle: River Plaza Apartments, Horn Towers Senior Community, and 980 Hennipen Polling Site All Subject to Fraud

Minneapolis Somali Community Insider: “It’s an Open Secret” … “She [Ilhan Omar] Will Do Anything That She Can Do to Get Elected and She [Omar] Has Hundreds of People on The Streets Doing That.”

Seniors at Horn Towers Ballots Compromised; Harvester: We “Request” Ballots for The Seniors and Then Take Them Away.

Watch our latest video here: