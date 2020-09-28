President asks MN US Attorney to probe ballot harvesting

Project Veritas released a video last night of Ilhan Omar associates possibly ballot harvesting illegally in Minnesota. In response, the President is calling for the US Attorney in Minnesota to investigate.

“This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!” Trump wrote.

The report focuses on ballot harvesting, a practice Trump and other Republicans have condemned for years. Ballot harvesting is when a third party, often volunteers or campaign staff, collect ballots directly from the homes of voters to deliver them to polling stations.

Most states allow it but California has done is to allow one harvester to collect unlimited numbers and they get paid for it. They also allow anyone to bring the votes to any district with very fluid timelines.

Omar Jamal, an official with the nearby Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, and several other unidentified individuals claimed it was Omar’s supporters collecting the ballots.

“I think [Mohamed] was [working for] both Ilhan Omar and Jamal [Osman], but I think he was more with Ilhan Omar,” Jamal said.

It’s hard to verify these videos since filmmaker O’Keefe can’t name some of the people and other people are often blurred.

Omar’s district is solid deep blue and it is one of the most left-wing in the country. Trump can’t win it.

A man brags about the illegal ballot harvesting he does for money on the most recent Vertias release: