Misgendering’s a Felony in Michigan If It’s Intimidating

Stay out of Michigan! If you misgender, it will be considered intimidation and threatening with words. They mustn’t believe in the 1st Amendment in Michigan because the bill passed.

HB4474 criminalizes words other people don’t like.

Democrat totalitarians are going after thought crimes now.

FORCED SPEECH

Under the bill, offenders are “guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years or by a fine of not more than $10,000.

“‘Intimidate’ means a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened” the bill reads.

The so-called victim could be on a revenge kick and lie. This is clearly a way of silencing opinions Democrats don’t like.

Sentinel addressed this the other day. It’s a very dangerous bill that egregiously flouts the Constitution. If you “feel” threatened, you can get someone put away for five years.

The law specifically mentions the extreme radicals in the LBGBTQ++++ community as a protected class. They are not as much about gender as Marxism. That is really what they are doing when they push for these laws or selectively riot — PUSHING MARXISM!

The bill reads:

Harassment is vague and can mean anything they want it to mean. It could become a powerful political weapon.

According to Healthline, Misgendering occurs when you intentionally or unintentionally refer to a person, relate to a person, or use language to describe a person that doesn’t align with …

Harvard said it’s harmful. Harvard has gone off the deep end. Every insult can be harmful if the target feels bad. The left wants to control free speech.

