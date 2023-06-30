SCOTUS Rules in Favor of a Christian Web Designer

A Christian web designer in Colorado refused to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings out of religious objections. The leftist LGBTQs sued.

What the Left does, what the LGBTQ+++ mafia does, is single out Christians to sue. They could go to many web designers who would design the websites.

The 6-3 decision was penned by Justices Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the originalists on the Court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the dissent. Justices Kagan and Jackson joined her.

CNN claims it’s a devastating blow to LGBTQ+++ protections.

The ruling is based on free speech. The Left is worried the Court will overturn the same-sex Marriage Act. The Court hasn’t said they were looking into it, and no cases before them would repeal it.

Gorsuch wrote, “the First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.” He said Colorado sought to “deny that promise.”

“All manner of speech – from ‘pictures, films, paintings, drawings, and engravings,’ to ‘oral utterance and the printed word’ – qualify for the First Amendment’s protections; no less can hold true when it comes to speech like Ms. Smith’s conveyed over the Internet,” Gorsuch said.

In dissent, Sotomayor said the decision would undermine the government’s compelling interest in ensuring all Americans have equal access to the public marketplace.

“Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class,” she wrote.

“Specifically, the Court holds that the First Amendment exempts a website design company from a state law that prohibits the company from denying wedding websites to same-sex couples if the company chooses to sell those websites to the public,” she wrote.

She claims it’s a sad day in “American constitutional law,’ but why don’t religious people have the right to their own work based on their religious teachings? Doesn’t anyone but the teeny minority ever have a say in the Biden dictatorship?

People came to America primarily for religious freedom.

The same left that wants to keep systemic racism in college admissions wants forced speech. They want us all on their plantation.

“One significant change has been the addition of sexual orientation and gender identity to public accommodations laws,” Sotomayor wrote. “LGBT people do not seek any special treatment. All they seek is to exist in public. To inhabit public spaces on the same terms and conditions as everyone else.”

They do exist in public, but not everyone will want to violate their religious tenets for them. They need to find another web designer.

In Denver, the leftists continually go after a Christian baker for not making same-sex wedding cakes.

In 2017 Denver court fined Masterpiece Cakeshop $500 after co-owner Jack Phillips refused to make a cake celebrating a transgender woman’s birthday and transition.

The baker already won at the U.S. Supreme Court, but WOKE Democrats don’t care about the Constitution or the Supreme Court. They will harass Jack Phillips until he’s out of business.

As of October 2022, Mr. Phillips lost in an Appeals Court. It was a new case. People are allowed to harass him if they are LGBTQ+++. The only people who are not a protected class are white Christians.

Denver is now a far-left blue city in a blue state. The rainbow mafia won’t stop until he’s out of business or dead.

Christians have lost their businesses thanks to the extremists on the left. A wedding planner won her case but was bankrupted and had enough.

The left wants Biden to blow up the Court, perhaps by stacking it with leftists. Imagine three or four Ketanjis. If the left doesn’t control something, they want to destroy it.

The same people who enslaved black people and then segregated them now want to do it to all of us.

