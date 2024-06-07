Single Military-Age Men Pouring Across the Border Unfettered

Single military-age men are still pouring into the country as our enemies are joining forces against us throughout the world. We have no idea who these people are or why they are here. This is madness.

US military just caught two illegal alien Jordanians trying to launch a terror attack at Quantico. One overstayed a visa, and the other came over the border illegally.

The worst invaders are here to stay since their countries won’t take them back, and our president is useless.

Watch the latest clips at the border. You should know that Gov. Newsom is doing nothing about it. The people are coming from the Middle East, China, and other enemy countries.

NEW: Per CBP source, just under 1,300 illegal immigrants were apprehended by Border Patrol here in San Diego sector alone yesterday. We shot this video late yesterday afternoon, when one single BP agent was trying to corral a group of 140.

Exec order not reducing crossings here. pic.twitter.com/DT4WxGvnpU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 7, 2024

“ILLEGAL ALIEN UBER”: The Biden administration is *still* providing travel and services for newly arrived illegals pic.twitter.com/FkqZXDWVlX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2024

FOX: Biden just “MASS RELEASED hundreds of illegal immigrants to city streets in San Diego” — and it’s happening every day. Biden’s fake executive order does absolutely NOTHING to secure our borders. pic.twitter.com/YMNDU6BlJm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2024

This lunatic is legalizing illegal immigration.

Impeached DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas: “Biden has established an unprecedented number of lawful pathways” for illegal immigration pic.twitter.com/FoUPyC09zu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2024

The stats as of September 2023 (notice the millions of single adults):

