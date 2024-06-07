Single Military-Age Men Pouring Across the Border Unfettered

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

Single military-age men are still pouring into the country as our enemies are joining forces against us throughout the world. We have no idea who these people are or why they are here. This is madness.

US military just caught two illegal alien Jordanians trying to launch a terror attack at Quantico. One overstayed a visa, and the other came over the border illegally.

The worst invaders are here to stay since their countries won’t take them back, and our president is useless.

Watch the latest clips at the border. You should know that Gov. Newsom is doing nothing about it. The people are coming from the Middle East, China, and other enemy countries.

This lunatic is legalizing illegal immigration.

The stats as of September 2023 (notice the millions of single adults):


