Missile Fired from a Gazan Cemetary, Hit a Lot, Not the Hospital

As reported, Israeli TV 12 showed the footage of the misfired missile in Gaza. They now have new footage proving the terrorists set it off.

The rocket burned up roughly eleven vehicles. The chapel was undamaged.

US and Israeli intelligence have chatter of Hamas discussing how their missile misfired.

Reps @RashidaTlaib and @IlhanMN promoted terrorist propaganda that Israel killed 500 Palestinians at a hospital. Here is footage of the site. The hospital is undamaged. Something hit a parking lot, destroying 8 cars.pic.twitter.com/WIVtQ6AxYm — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 18, 2023

The US media jumped on this and regurgitated the Hamas propaganda – lies. It set the Middle East on fire, and they will likely never learn the truth.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence shows the missile came from Gaza. It is extremely doubtful hundreds died. If anyone was in the parking lot, they died, but the buildings are intact.

Independent analysts poring over publicly available images of Tuesday’s explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaz, reports WSJ. The aftermath says the blast site doesn’t bear the hallmarks of a strike with a bomb or missile that Israel usually uses.

The amount of damage also appears inconsistent with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry’s assertion that 471 people were killed.

“We have none of the indicators of an airstrike—none,” said Michael Knights of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, an expert on military and security issues.

The U.S. has collected “high confidence” signals intelligence indicating that the blast at the hospital in Gaza was caused by the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, U.S. officials said, buttressing Israel’s contention that it wasn’t responsible for the blast.

Israel heard them talking about the blast they had caused.

The U.S. assessment that Israel wasn’t behind the blast at the hospital drew, in part, on communications intercepts and other intelligence gathered by the U.S., defense officials said.

“Our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts, and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said, adding that the U.S. continues to collect information on the incident.

[…]

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesman, told a news conference that there had been no Israeli strike in the hospital area. Hagari shared what he said was an intercepted conversation between two unidentified Hamas operatives saying the rocket was fired by militants from a cemetery near the hospital.

Hagari said the blast took place in the parking lot of the hospital and that the hospital building itself didn’t suffer structural damage. He shared a photo of the burned-out parking lot, saying there was no deep crater at the site of the blast, an indication there hadn’t been an aerial strike. Hagari said the rocket’s residual propellant—fuel that boosts the rocket toward its destination—explains why the explosion was so powerful.

Spendley said that kind of damage appeared more consistent with a fireball from a rocket rather than the kinds of weapons that Israel’s air force uses, such as Joint Direct Action Munition, or JDAM, guided bombs.

There is no way hundreds died or that Israel did it. This is the deceptive propaganda of the terrorists. The disgraceful Western, mostly US media, repeated it, and it was a lie.

