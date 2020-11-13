Rejection of Georgia absentee ballots dropped DRASTICALLY

President Trump should have won Georgia. One of the reasons we say that is the rejection rate of absentee ballots was absurdly low. If it had resembled past years, he would have won by over 20,000 votes.

Georgia is preparing for a hand recount of votes from the disputed 2020 presidential election. At the same time, Georgia’s Republican chairman has a question about the dramatically reduced rejection of ballots sent in by mail. Did the “massive increase in ballots overwhelm the verification process?”

TRUMP SHOULD HAVE WON BY OVER 20,000 VOTES

“In 2018, when 230,000 absentee ballots were cast, 3.5% were rejected for signature mismatches or other reasons,” David Shafer noted Thursday night on Twitter. “In 2020, when more than 1.2 million absentee ballots were cast, the rejection rate fell to 0.3%. Did the massive increase in ballots overwhelm the verification process?”

Instead of 42,000 ballots rejected, only 3,600 were rejected.

Trump lost by 14,150 votes. He should have won by over 20,000 votes. The law of probabilities says this was an illegitimate election.

We are now Belarus.