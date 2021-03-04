Mitch McConnell is looking to resign before his term is up









The Intercept is reporting that Mitch McConnell is working with the Kentucky legislature to plan his departure before the end of his term.

This is a great idea. McConnell has worn out his welcome. He wants to pick his successor.

The Intercept reported:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has compiled a short list of successors in his home state of Kentucky, preparing for the possibility that he does not serve out his full term, Kentucky Republicans tell The Intercept.

The list is topped by his protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and also includes former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, whose billionaire coal magnate husband is a major McConnell donor, as well as Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a former McConnell Scholar.

Currently, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear gets to pick his successor but McConnell is attempting to change that law and let the state GOP pick.

He doesn’t care about the America First agenda. He also won’t care when the filibuster is trashed, but he doesn’t want to be there for that disaster.

His method of doing business doesn’t work any longer.

