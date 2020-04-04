Mitt Romney attacks President Trump for no reason

Mitt Romney is doing his Democrat thing once again, demanding President Trump follow the coronavirus relief oversight detailed in the rescue package, although there is no reason to think he won’t.

Pierre Delecto, aka Romney, just won’t give it a rest.

On Friday, he released a letter with left-winger and Trump hater Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat of Montana, demanding President Trump comply with the oversight requirements Congress attached to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law last week.

“With trillions of taxpayer dollars being spent, it is critically important for the Administration to ensure full transparency and willingness for independent oversight,” Romney and Tester wrote in the April 3 letter to Trump.

The senators noted that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act established three levels of oversight for the hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid: a special inspector general, a congressional oversight committee and a panel of inspectors general known as the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC).

Romney and Tester called on the president to report his administration’s plans for spending the funds to Congress.

“As you work to implement COVID-19 legislation, we ask that you provide Congress a detailed plan on how the government plans to execute these funds and what accountability measures are being put in place to ensure our taxpayer dollars are being spent efficiently and effectively,” they wrote.

OPINION

One can only imagine how each piece of the legislation will be questioned with demands attached to each for some leftist agenda item.

Romney will never be president, and he seems to have a tough time with that. He voted to impeach the President based on unconstitutional articles of impeachment. This was after he begged the President to endorse him, which he did.

Romney, Delecto, is a Democrat, so some of this is him gladly infecting the party from within with his left-wing views.

He’s the guy who said it isn’t right for some athletes on college campuses to get nice cars and have more than others.

In addition, he’s sanctimonious, nauseatingly so, to the point of unbelievable moralizing.

Romney delayed the stimulus by self-quarantining, despite having no reason to believe he was infected.

Why is he making the President’s job so much more difficult with this unnecessary diatribe? A President — allegedly in the same party — if it were not for jealousy? He also finds President Trump uncouth and ungentlemanly. Most of us just worry about keeping our freedoms given the far-left agenda Democrats have now embraced.